What do residents think about the latest legislation decisions? No surprise, there is a mix of opinions.
I recently had the opportunity to attend my first town hall meeting. I didn’t know what to expect, but thought there may be a few politicians doing most of the talking.
Pete Radosevich organized a town hall meeting in Moose Lake and asked a group of residents for their thoughts and opinions about the new legislative laws and they responded. He has hosted Harry’s Gang, a political talk show on the local cable station for many years.
This time he played moderator for the 15 or so residents that showed up at the Moose Lake Brewery for the town hall meeting.
There were a variety of topics such as the Northern Lights Express train, the new jail facility, red flag laws and free lunches for students. One resident asked why we need to file for the property tax rebate instead of just lowering the property taxes and eliminating the paperwork.
One of the most discussed topics was the Northern Lights Express train and whether it would be sustainable.
There were a lot of good points on both sides and a few I had not considered.
The money could have gone towards road repairs, said Gary Peterson, Carlton County commissioner. He said he doesn’t anticipate a lot of people from Carlton County driving the opposite direction to Duluth to catch the train. He also doesn’t think that trains are a profitable proposition in most places across the U.S.
Nora-Louise Eckstine disagreed and said that she has six kids between the ages of 21-30s and that they would ride the train to the cities. She added that they would have the opportunity to work at better paying jobs in the Twin Cities area while still living in the area.
Another point in favor of the train is that it can potentially save wear and tear on the roads, personal vehicles and lower air pollution levels.
Tommy Radosevich, 15, said he thinks it will be too much of a hassle to drive to a stop to catch the train in Duluth or Superior, then find transportation in the Twin Cities to get to the final destination.
Many residents agree that it is a good concept, they just question if it is realistic.
Another issue was the lower amount of money that the state routed for the new law enforcement project.
A few people grumbled about only receiving $10 million for the new jail facility project instead of the full amount the county asked for.
Peterson assured them that the $10 million will help get the job done as long as the project stays on budget.
Another topic was the free lunches for all students. The attendees were split equally on that one.
All in all, it was interesting to listen to the perspectives and I learned more about the recent legislative actions than I would have if I had not attended.
jamie Lund is the editor of the Moose Lake Star Gazette. She can be contacted at editor@mlstargazette.com or by calling (218) 485-4406
