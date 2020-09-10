As summer leaves the stage, there are some beautiful rewards for those who have tilled and toiled in the garden. The endless days of lugging buckets of water to the beds during the very dry month of June and most of July, is past, but not forgotten. The fruits of our labor are lying underneath vines and leaves and hanging from now withered stalks.
My husband Mike was most excited to plant the garden this year and he has gotten the greatest pleasure from all this bounty. Each day he carries in more vegetables and generously gives some away to neighbors and family members. There are two types of squash that have produced a reasonable amount of fruit - enough to get us through several months and the cucumbers are this year’s zucchini – overwhelming my efforts to make them into refrigerator pickles. Two potato beds are still waiting to be dug, and it looks like it will be a bounteous harvest.
But the real stars are the tomatoes. One of the most vivid and sensual memories I have from childhood involves picking tomatoes with my grandmother at a truck farm. After picking for some time, surrounded by pungent plants and ruby red fruits, we sat down and ate our Velveeta cheese sandwiches and bit into tomatoes still holding the warmth of the sun in their flesh. The juice ran down my chin and nothing ever tasted better. My grandmother and I sat together, each savoring these gifts from the earth, and at that moment they truly were ‘love apples’ – the name they had when they were grown as a decorative plant rather than food.
I know most people consider tomatoes a vegetable, but because they are the edible part of a plant that developed from a flower and contains seeds, they are a fruit, one that has an interesting history with us humans. It belongs to a flowering plant family known as Solanaceae. People knew that other plants in this family, especially deadly nightshade were poisonous. Nightshade closely resembles the tomato plant and it was used as a hallucinogenic in Europe. Tomato plants came to the U.S. from Britain with the colonists, but early efforts to sell the red fruits were met with strong resistance. There are various stories told of individuals urging others to eat the tomatoes and doing so themselves to prove their safety. Apparently, because enough people demonstrated this feat and survived, tomatoes were finally deemed completely and deliciously edible. In no time at all growers were experimenting with hybridizations and new varieties.
Some tomato varieties go back 100 years and luckily for us are still found today as heirloom varieties. Most of us have grown up with tomatoes designed to appear uniform in shape and size, and most importantly, able to travel across country without spoiling. Unfortunately this transformation sacrificed taste and texture and today few really know what they are missing, except when they have the opportunity to eat a tomato picked at the peak of its existence, right off the vine.
The challenge comes at the end of the season when multiple tomatoes ripen every day. Two people can only eat so many in one day. We are left with the task of processing some for later use. I am not canning this year so my husband has taken up the job of cutting and roasting them, along with some garlic, until they dehydrate some and then pureeing them in the blender. The resulting sauce will be frozen for later use in Italian spaghetti dinners – one of his specialties.
There are still a lot of green tomatoes and I wonder whether they will ripen before the first frost. If we are lucky they will make it until the end of September. Then it will be time to gather all the brown and withered vegetation and be thankful for the bounty the soil and sun have provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.