Have you ever wondered what would happen if there were no school bus drivers?
Well let’s try to imagine.
One school bus removes 36 cars off the road, so if your school district has six bus routes that would be 216 more cars on the road between 7 - 8 a.m. in the morning, and 3 - 4 p.m. Imagine that amount of traffic plus teachers, school staff as well as those students that drive to school each day. For a small district, you would have about 300 cars on the road in and around the school. Can the infrastructure handle that? Is there room for that in and around the school?
Can the cities of Barnum, Willow River and Moose Lake handle that many vehicles in and around the school at those times?
Let’s also imagine what would happen if there were no bus drivers to take your son’s and daughters to their extra curricular games. Are you in a position to take your kids to Grand Marais for a game, International Falls for a game? To the state tournament? What about practice? Can you get off at 3:15 p.m. each day and bring your kids to whichever school they need to go to for practice, then go back and pick them up?
What about class field trips, senior class field trips? Giving the kids the experience to be able to see things they might not be able to see in a class setting.
How many of these things would have a major impact on your life? Would you be able to get your kids to school consistently without bus service? Would you allow your kids to play sports?
As a transportation supervisor you wonder about these things, you hope these things never happen, but the reality of it is we are knocking on that door. We have experienced some of these things. We have had to cancel the practice bus, we have had to cancel games due to no driver. We have had to double up on routes because of no drivers. It is the last thing a district wants to do but given the situation this is what districts are faced with.
The biggest needs for small towns are school bus drivers and volunteer firefighters. Are you ready to be without both of these services? The time is coming so get prepared, if people don’t step up this will be our reality.
Nathan Berg
Transportation Supervisor Willow River Area School
