School capital project levy has potential to increase, add to property taxes over time
To the editor,
Again, the ML School Board is attempting to raise our real estate taxes to fund a shrinking school.
This proposal is unique in that it authorizes the board to levy annually a factor of 6.916% of the assessed value of our property for 10 years. Remember how your assessed values have been going up? – This means the new special levy will also go up unlike other school bonds which have fixed amounts. These 10 years of future increases are automatic and without voter approval.
Previously the board has tried to get voter approval for additional fixed amount bond issues (voted down) and again this year they are attempting a new approach (seldomly used in the State of Minnesota) of requesting a Capital Project Levy to add another tax levy line on your real estate taxes. This is in addition to the current operating levy, school building bond levy and one “other” general levy for the school district already in place.
Instead of classifying software, computers, training, and buses as part of current operating levy (where it is today) the board wants to create a new line item on your taxes that will go on and on.
This new capital levy totaling $380,000 in 2023 has the potential to grow under the terms of this proposal in the coming 10 years. In 2024 it could easily be over $450,0000. How could this happen? – The levy request is based on a factor of 6.916% times the net tax capacity (i.e. the collective appraised value of our homes) which have continued to rise in recent years. Keep in mind that early estimates from Carlton County could result in a real estate value increase near 20% for 2024. This does not mean our current taxes will rise this much but the taxes associated with this levy will.
The math is simple in that with future increases in your assessed value of 20% in year two (very likely) and only 5% thereafter a home with a $300,000 assessed value today will pay nearly $3000 in additional taxes during the 10-year life of this levy.
One final fact (not in their press release but deep in their web site recently released) is that this capital levy is on all property including homestead, commercial, agricultural, and seasonal property. For the last 20 plus years the state of Minnesota has been trying to encourage school districts from not passing various higher taxes onto the real estate taxes of commercial and seasonal property owners who cannot vote on these issues. This new capital levy by the District is an attempt to grab the tax base from these parties who do not benefit from the school.
Based on these facts I urge voters to vote no on the school levy ballot.
These facts support the need for the community to ask bigger questions and the board to provide more transparency instead of continuing to seek bandaide approaches to the fiscal problems facing education.
Doug Hultberg
Moose Lake
