Once again, we are in a season of transition. I love living in a place where there are four distinct seasons, however my two favorite ones are also the shortest. Spring is basically the month of May and autumn is half of September and most of October. They are months that provide colorful displays in the flowers and leaves. The mornings are cool (or chilly) and the days warm to pleasant, moderate temperatures. There are no biting insects so it’s possible to sit out on our deck unmolested. But the season’s they are turning and the best we can do is enjoy them to the fullest and savor them like the finest red wine.
As we begin October, we have the same number of daylight hours as we had in the middle of March, but alas, we know which way the sun is going and that the coming weeks will bring only shorter, darker days.
Even for the dry conditions that we had for much of the summer, the more recent rains seem to have rescued our fall color season. When trees are stressed by drought condition, they generally fail to produce the fabulous reds and oranges we’re seeing now. The stretch of freeway 35 on the south side of the Kettle River is guaranteed to provide a feast of colors in the hardwood forests on either side of the road.
When I wake in the morning, I can look out the skylight and see branches with leaves in multiple shades of orange waving back and forth. Oh, if I could just make them hang on for three more weeks. But as I write, I watch the maple leaves, like bits of saffron drift down onto the deck. There are bees still visiting the flowers that survived the frosts last week. Each day that they continue to exist is one more day of celebration. I just checked the forecast, and it appears that we may continue to have ideal, mild weather for a few more days, but by the time you read this we may be feeling more of a chill, especially in the mornings.
Among the birds, the ruby-throated hummingbirds are long gone. A pileated woodpecker has been loudly announcing its presence. I believe we have a pair who nest nearby and maybe this is their youngster. Today ( Oct. 1) I have seen two yellow-rumped warblers visit our suet feeder. They are headed south, and suet is an easy source of fat and protein to provide the energy reserves they will need to complete their journey. I have still been hearing an American robin calling nearby. Our flowering crab trees still have some fruit on their branches, so the robins could stay for as long as those foods are available.
Our other apple trees are ready to be picked. We had a decent amount though it’s no where near as many as our neighbors harvested. We have now built a tall fence around our apple orchard so the deer will have to seek their treats elsewhere. I will peel, slice and freeze many of the apples, so that Mike can make and bake fruit pies throughout the winter months.
In preparation for next spring I am planting tulip bulbs, but based on how hard it is to get down on my hands and knees nowadays, this may be the last year I tackle this autumn task. I don’t know how my mom did it. She planted tulips every year into her 90s.
One task I will not do is rake the leaves on the lawn. They act as a mulch suppressing weeds and helping fertilize the ground. And leaf litter is home to all sorts of critters that are food for others. I know it’s hard to think of it as wildlife habitat, but that’s what it is. Everything from turtles and toads to songbirds, mammals and invertebrates rely on it for food, shelter and nesting material. Many moth and butterfly species overwinter as caterpillars in fallen leaves before emerging in spring. If you feel you must rake the leaves, please don’t put them in plastic bags that get sent to the landfill. Both Carlton and Pine County have transfer stations that will take leaf matter for free.
So again I encourage you to spend as much time as possible outside; hanging clothes on the line, walking the trails at Banning or Moose Lake State Parks, planting tulip bulbs, washing the windows, stacking firewood, eating at your patio table, or any other thing you can think of that gets you out of the house and into this short but lovely season.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.