Once again, we are in a season of transition.  I love living in a place where there are four distinct seasons, however my two favorite ones are also the shortest. Spring is basically the month of May and autumn is half of September and most of October. They are months that provide colorful displays in the flowers and leaves. The mornings are cool (or chilly) and the days warm to pleasant, moderate temperatures.  There are no biting insects so it’s possible to sit out on our deck unmolested. But the season’s they are turning and the best we can do is enjoy them to the fullest and savor them like the finest red wine.

As we begin October, we have the same number of daylight hours as we had in the middle of March, but alas, we know which way the sun is going and that the coming weeks will bring only shorter, darker days.  

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0