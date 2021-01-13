I pledge allegiance to the
Flag of the United States of America,
and to the Republic for which it stands,
one Nation under God, indivisible,
with liberty and justice for all.
The Pledge of Allegiance well-known among American citizens. Most of us grew up reciting this pledge at school and our local governments from township boards to city councils convene each meeting with the same pledge.
The pledge swears no loyalty to an individual or position. The pledge asks us to devote ourselves not to a person, but to our nation: the United States of America.
While a person is fallible, our nation is us. Our ideals. Our values. Our hopes for what our country can become. No single person or group of people can own that. The insurrection in our nation’s capitol on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 demonstrates the dangers of believing they can.
American democracy is at a fragile point in its history, but we as American people are strongest when we come together to build — not to tear apart.
We are heartbroken and frustrated over the events of Jan. 6. We are also hopeful we can and will do better when we remember what, not who, we are doing this for.
I pledge allegiance to the
Flag of the United States of America,
and to the Republic for which it stands,
one Nation under God, indivisible,
with liberty and justice for all.
This message created in collaboration from editorial staff of Northstar Media and Kanabec Publications newspapers: the Pine City Pioneer, Moose Lake Star Gazette, Kanabec County Times, Pine County Courier, Askov American, Hinckley News and Isanti-Chisago County Star. The publisher is Jeff Andres who may be contacted at jeff@northstarmedia.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.