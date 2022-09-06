I
am disgusted. Someone stole the plants out of one of the beautiful gardens that the garden club plants and maintains. And this was not the first time. What’s more important is the fact that someone is being totally disrespectful to the ladies that do the gardening in the city of Willow River. The Weed and Feed Gals are VOLUNTEERS that take their time to beautify our city. They plant gardens for all of us to enjoy. But they do not plant them for people to steal the flowers. How disgusting are the people who steal. This is evil. One of the 10 commandments is “Do not covet thy neighbor’s goods.” The garden club ladies work really hard and give of themselves. The Lions club and Commercial Club do donate funds to help them defray the cost to beautify our city, but I know that the garden club ladies all give out of their own pockets as well. Even more they give their time too (which is even more valuable). In essence, this means that those thieves stole from the whole community. This is a total slap in the face that someone would steal the plants out of the gardens. I hope the person(s) who did this are caught next time. Also, if anyone out there sees someone who suddenly has a bunch of beautiful new plants that weren’t around in July, please say something to a garden club lady. Gee whiz.
