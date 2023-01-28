I was surprised to see that gas prices jumped to $3.49 between the time I went into the office in Moose Lake and the time I left the office on Monday.
I drove into Cloquet expecting to see a similar jump in gas prices and was pleasantly surprised to discover that they had dropped to $2.96.
There is usually one gas station in Cloquet that is lower than the others. Luckily, it’s only a few blocks from my house and on my way to work.
I would love to see prices drop back to $2.55 a gallon, like a few months ago. I’m sure the lower gas price helps a lot of northland residents and enables them to put a little more food on the table.
And what about the price of eggs? I read a while ago that the cost of chicken feed was the reason the price of eggs increased. More recently I read in Forbes that the bird flu caused prices to double in December. It affected about 57 million chickens, according to the story. I can’t believe I paid about $5 for a dozen eggs last weekend. Hopefully prices will drop now that the holiday demand is over.
They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but I wonder if I can toilet train my old cats. The cost of cat litter is another item that skyrocketed in price in the last year or so. Of course that’s also when my senior cat started drinking a lot more water. She was vet-checked to make sure she doesn’t have diabetes or kidney issues and the tests came back negative.
I don’t even want to know how much diapers and formula costs now, but I did notice how much my heat bill increased for December. It wasn’t pretty.
On the upside, I just read that there is quite a bit of natural gas now as demand has dropped with a warmer than normal winter, so maybe the heat bill will drop a bit. I keep my house at 60 degrees most of the time, unless I’m home all day. I leave it when I get home from work and use an electric blanket to keep warm instead. As soon as I click the blanket on, the cats are my best friends.
I understand that the snow is great for many outdoor activities, but I am tired of all of the shoveling and spring cannot get here fast enough.
One thing I never get tired of is the twins. They are learning how to talk, although according to my daughter, Cameron barked at all of the kids at a playgroup last week. I thought it was hilarious. They also like to wave at me when they hear me talking to my daughter on the phone. Scarlett is learning how to blow kisses, which makes me squeal with delight. Cameron thinks it’s funny and imitates me, which makes everyone laugh.
When life is tough, hug a little one. It makes everything better.
Except the high price of gas.
jamie Lund is the editor of the Moose Lake Star Gazette. She can be contacted at editor@mlstargazette.com or by calling (218) 485-4406
