can’t wait to eat turkey at Thanksgiving.  It is the small pleasures that make life great.  Sometimes it’s just looking forward to eating turkey, talking to relatives, drinking a glass of wine or beer, and taking a midafternoon nap in front of the football game.  One of the ways that you can make up for those indulgences is to join us for the 13th Annual Willow River Gobble Wobble two mile Fun Run/Walk on Thanksgiving Day at 9 a.m. at Willow River City Hall.  All proceeds of the race will benefit the Willow River Fire Department.  Pick up registration forms at: Willow River Lumber, the Happy Scissors, Dave’s Oil, or City Hall.  Find more information on Facebook or call 763-439-7310 or email mbreegge@msn.com

 Willow River School elementary students are putting on their first ever musical one-act play.  The kids are busy getting ready for the event.  The public performance is scheduled for Dec. 2, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the Willow River School auditorium.  Admission is only $5 per  person.  Come and enjoy the children’s first performance. 

