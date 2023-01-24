I
’m almost excited to visit the dentist the next time I need a filling. Almost.
I visited my new dentist in Cloquet recently. As we finished, I made a comment about dental technology. I said it would be nice if there was a laser tool for drilling, similar to the ones used to blast away kidney stones.
She replied that there is AND she has one. Sweet! Naturally, I was curious and grilled her about it.
Apparently she brought it with her when she purchased the business from my previous dentist, but it is a large and delicate instrument so it needs to be calibrated after the move before it can be used. She also needs to train her employees how to use it.
She explained that the laser is held a certain distance away from the tooth and cauterizes the area so there is no need for archaic drilling or a numbing agent. She patiently answered my questions, which was a challenge on my end because…my face was half numb from the very effective numbing agent.
She said that the process also causes minimal damage to the rest of the tooth, unlike the drill.
Earlier in the appointment we had discussed my tori.
Most dentists are impressed with the size of the tori in the bottom of my mouth. For those of you without the extra bony growth, tori are not very common and tend to be hereditary, from what I have read. My dad has them, as does my sister and at least one of my kids. Mine are the biggest. Lucky me.
The tori grows out of the gums below my teeth. It reminds me of a northern fish. They also continue to grow throughout a person’s lifetime.
For the most part, I forget they are there until I try to eat toasted bread or need x-rays of my teeth. Anyone with tori understands the pain of the old bite-wing things they used to put in your mouth for x-rays. When they told me to bite down, I couldn’t because they stabbed into the bony growths.
My more recent concern was the possibility of needing dentures in the future. My dad had his tori cut out by an oral surgeon and it did not sound like fun to me. And his was about half the size of mine.
As we discussed the benefits of the new laser technology, the dentist informed me that she had removed a client’s tori with the laser. Like me, the client was concerned about the removal. When it was over, he said it was a painless procedure!
I’m definitely in favor of painless.
I’m also almost excited to have a cavity so I can see how the laser technology works. Well, almost excited.
jamie Lund is the editor of the Moose Lake Star Gazette. She can be contacted at editor@mlstargazette.com or by calling (218) 485-4406
