Q
uestion: What are the laws or rules when it comes to drivers who tailgate? What can a person do to keep them from putting lives in danger? I haven’t heard or read anything for a long time about the 3 second rule, is that still a recommendation?
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Be part of the community
✓ Unlimited access to all stories and E-Editions
✓ Home delivery in county
✓ News alerts
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month Online Access
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|One Year Online Access
|$29.00
|for 365 days
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
✓ Be part of the community
✓ Unlimited access to all stories and E-Editions
✓ Home delivery out-of-county
✓ News alerts
Already a subscriber on our previous website? Connect with your last name & account number
Q
uestion: What are the laws or rules when it comes to drivers who tailgate? What can a person do to keep them from putting lives in danger? I haven’t heard or read anything for a long time about the 3 second rule, is that still a recommendation?
Answer: Great questions, I believe following too closely is an underreported factor in many preventable crashes. The law states that vehicles pulling trailers must maintain a minimum following distance of 500 feet. This includes trucks as well as semi-truck tractors with trailers. The law also states that you shall not follow another vehicle more closely than is reasonable and prudent, having due regard for the speed of such vehicles and the traffic upon and the conditions of the highway.
While the law does not state a specific distance for vehicles not pulling trailers, the Minnesota Driver’s License Manual and Minnesota Safety Council talk about the “three-second rule.”
Applying the “Three-Second Rule” is a way to help keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead of you. This rule pertains to standard-length vehicles driving in ideal conditions.
Choose a fixed reference point on the side of the road ahead, such as a telephone pole, signpost, tree, or bridge. When the vehicle ahead of you passes the reference point, begin counting: “One-thousand-one, one-thousand-two, one-thousand-three.”
If you pass the reference point before you are through counting, you are following too closely. Gradually slow down until you have reached a safe following distance and speed. When road conditions are poor, or if you are driving a vehicle that is longer than the standard length, increase your following distance to a four- or five-second count.
If the vehicle behind you is following too closely, slow down slightly and allow it to pass. It’s best to treat someone following too closely similar to an aggressive driver.
• Get out of their way; disengage.
• Stay calm — reaching your destination safely is your goal.
• Do not challenge them.
• Avoid eye contact.
• Ignore gestures and don’t return them.
• Report aggressive and dangerous driving (vehicle description, license number, location).
Sergeant Jesse Gabow is Minnesota State Patrol public information officer for the state’s northwestern, west central and central region. If you have questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205 or at jesse.grabow@state.mn.us.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.