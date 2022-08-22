I was fortunate enough to attend the Memorial Service for former Pastor Ed Nieman in Coon Rapids on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The service was beautiful, and the church was even more beautiful. Ed and Gayle’s daughters, Jenifer and Rhea gave a power point tribute presentation; highlighting their years with their dad as children and then about his many volunteer projects during his years in the ministry and since he retired. What a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, pastor and friend to so many.
Our sympathy to the family of Marvin “Marv” C. Aho, age 81, of Forest Lake, Minnesota, formerly of Wright, Minnesota, who passed away peacefully with Yvonne by his side on August 9, 2022. A memorial service was held on August 13, 2022, at the Forest Lake VFW. Cards can be sent to Aaron at 3700 N. St. Germaine St. St. Cloud, MN 56301.
Our sympathy goes out to the family of Willard Lindholm of Cromwell who died this past week.
Beanie Randa and Jennie K. Hanson were re-elected to the Farmers Coop Board of Directors at their recent meeting. Other topics included: Tim Bury gave an up-date on how the store has been doing for the past year. He has tried to reduce expenses while keeping cost to customers as low as he can go and still stay in business.
The county replaced the culvert on the north driveway and did a great job, even replacing the class five gravel that had washed away.
All improvements even if small, can make a difference. We are fortunate to have a grocery store in the area and the board, employees, and manager thank everyone who patronizes it.
Last chance to volunteer at the Little Red School and visit with folks at the Carlton County Fair on August 18, 19, 20, and 21. Please call me at 218-357-2385 or 808-366-6582 if you are willing to help. Or Email me at jkh4president@gmail.com The shifts are usually for two hours. I do have a few openings so please help me out.
Here’s a riddle for summer: “You throw away the outside and cook the inside, then, you eat the outside and throw away the inside.” What did you eat?
That’s all the news from “The Edge of Wright”. Have a great week and hope to see you at the fair!
