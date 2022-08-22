was fortunate enough to attend the Memorial Service for former Pastor Ed Nieman in Coon Rapids on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The service was beautiful, and the church was even more beautiful. Ed and Gayle’s daughters, Jenifer and Rhea gave a power point tribute presentation; highlighting their years with their dad as children and then about his many volunteer projects during his years in the ministry and since he retired. What a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, pastor and friend to so many. 

 Our sympathy to the family of Marvin “Marv” C. Aho, age 81, of Forest Lake, Minnesota, formerly of Wright, Minnesota, who passed away peacefully with Yvonne by his side on August 9, 2022. A memorial service was held on August 13, 2022, at the Forest Lake VFW. Cards can be sent to Aaron at 3700 N. St. Germaine St. St. Cloud, MN 56301.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0