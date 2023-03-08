State officials issued a new economic forecast for Minnesota, projecting a $17.5 billion surplus for the new biennium.

The bottom-line surplus figure remains in line with the last full forecast, issued in early December. State Rep. Jeff Dotseth, R-Silver Township, said it signals state revenue continues to grow because the new forecast factored for inflation for the first time in decades.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0