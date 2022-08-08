Every Monday I pick up my share of freshly picked produce, from large spinach leaves, stalks of broccoli, bright orange carrots, squash and other vegetables.
I agreed to share a Community Supported Agriculture box with a friend, then split mine with my daughter as I cannot eat the produce fast enough. I eat the peas in the shell as snacks, mixed the spinach leaves and kale into my fruit smoothies and have enjoyed many salads this summer. The csa is delivered weekly from June to about mid October and the produce changes with the seasons.
The csa comes from the Food Farm in Wrenshall. I try to support locally owned businesses when possible and this is one way. I stop at the farmers market near my house and purchase honey or flowers.
Sadly, I support my local mechanic more than I would like as they perform car CPR and breathe life back into my old vehicle.
Next time you are in town, take a good look at the businesses and know that most are owned by your neighbors, who are struggling to keep going after the pandemic.
There are restaurants, breweries, convenience stores, crafty shops and more that need customers to come in and spend money to stay afloat.
There is also a local newspaper. The employees work hard to provide hyper local stories, including news and feature stories about your friends and neighbors as well as photos and stories of local student athletes doing their thing during sports season.
In just the last six months, readers discovered that dedicated local nurses have been working without a contract for several years, even through COVID-19. Readers also learned about the challenges and triumphs of several of their neighbors, including a man who received multiple organ transplants and survived brain cancer as well as a woman who was one of the first females to run in the Boston Marathon 50 years ago and the only one who went back and ran again on the 50th anniversary.
Many people commented and congratulated Barnum and Moose Lake parade grand marshals on our Facebook Page. Many, many residents followed and cheered on the girls softball team that went to state for the first time. We ran several photos and stories in the paper of the historic feat.
Many readers pop into the office to purchase extra papers for friends or family members.
Many of my story ideas come from you, the readers, including the Boston Marathon runner.
Keep the story ideas coming, I appreciate it. I also enjoy learning more about the people and the area.
Now, if only someone can explain why there is a wide range of gas prices in the county right now. Prices have been stuck at $4.29 in Moose Lake for several weeks, while it dropped from $3.89 to $3.79 in Carlton this week.
Jamie Lund is the editor of the Moose Lake Star Gazette. She can be contacted at editor@mlstargazette.com or by calling (218) 485-4406
