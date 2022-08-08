Every Monday I pick up my share of freshly picked produce, from large spinach leaves, stalks of broccoli, bright orange carrots, squash and other vegetables. 

I agreed to share a Community Supported Agriculture box with a friend, then split mine with my daughter as I cannot eat the produce fast enough. I eat the peas in the shell as snacks, mixed the spinach leaves and kale into my fruit smoothies and have enjoyed many salads this summer. The csa is delivered weekly from June to about mid October and the produce changes with the seasons.

