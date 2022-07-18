S
ympathy is extended to the families of the three young people we lost in the last couple weeks. It is not an easy thing to bear and we send out our prayers and sympathy. In hearing stories about Chad, Rachel, and Aidan it is apparent that they were good young people. We send out hugs to their loved ones.
Music and Memories will be held on Sunday, July 24, 2022. The Willow River Community Club will host the event with help from the Willow River Fire Department. This program honors everyone who has passed away in this area between July 2021 to July 2022. Candles will be lit in their honor, music will be played, and door prizes will be given out. Chances will be available for a variety of prizes. I believe that Florian will be there with his accordion. Wonderful, wonderful (to quote Lawrence Welk).
The Fire Department will be busy again when they help the City with National Night Out. This event will take place at 5 p.m. Aug. 2. It is a potluck so bring your best dish. The WRFD will grill brats and dogs. Beverages will be provided. Come out and meet your neighbors. The emergency vehicles will be out to see and prizes and fun will be happening.
The Park by the Dam (Rock Arch Rapids) is still closed to the public. Please stay out of the area. The state is doing some work in that area also. It will be opened after the construction crews are done and the DNR gives the city permission to open up the park.
Please do not flush wet wipes down the toilet or put down the sink if you live in the city of Willow River. We have to replace a sewer lift pump because of those wipes. Even if it says that wipes are flushable that does not mean they disintegrate. That just means they’ll go down the toilet. The new pump will cost the taxpayers of the city about $9,000. If you do not want your sewer rates to go up, stop flushing wipes. They do not break down very well. I really would hate to see the rates go up. Please tell your neighbors in case they do not get the newspaper.
At the churches:
If you are interested in going to confession during the week, you may let Fr. Francis know and he will be happy to hear your confession after daily Mass or by appointment. The Legion of Mary will meet at the St. Mary’s center Wednesday’s at 5 p.m.
