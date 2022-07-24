wonder why the 73 truck detour signs are so confusing. Why is the south 73 detour sign on the northbound lane and the North 73 detour sign in the south bound lane. Does anyone else find this strange?

The Ma & Pa Kettle Days will be held on August 13.  We need help with volunteers for some of the events. If you are willing to help with this year’s event, contact Marcia or Dan. For more information, contact Dan Reed at 218 273 6103 or Marcia Sarvela at 218 273 4045 or send a letter to Ma & Pa Kettle Days at P O Box 173, Kettle River.

