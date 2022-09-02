One more weekend before the big yellow buses will be transporting our students to and from school. I can’t believe how fast the summer has flown by for me. 

As I take on the new role of a shared superintendent for Willow River and Barnum, my workload has seemed to double. Yes, that was my attempt at a joke. The administration and staff at both districts have been working very hard to prepare for the coming school year. 

