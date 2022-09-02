One more weekend before the big yellow buses will be transporting our students to and from school. I can’t believe how fast the summer has flown by for me.
As I take on the new role of a shared superintendent for Willow River and Barnum, my workload has seemed to double. Yes, that was my attempt at a joke. The administration and staff at both districts have been working very hard to prepare for the coming school year.
The Minnesota Department of Education will be sharing the standardized test scores soon, and we all know we have some work to do to support our students. I am hopeful that the COVID-19 pandemic is in our rearview mirrors, and we can now focus on our students and their needs.
Planning for this coming school year has been a little more difficult than previous ones. Both districts have seen staff shortages due to retirements and resignations. Filling these open positions has been difficult. With one week to go before students arrive, we are still looking to fill a few openings. Fortunately, we have plans to fill the gaps until permanent staff can be hired.
As fall begins and with COVID-19 behind us, both school boards can now focus on moving their districts forward. We have learned a lot these past few years, and it is important to capture these lessons as we move along. At Willow River, we will take a deep look into our strategic plan and see what adjustments are necessary.
Willow River finalized their plan the year prior to COVID-19, but full implementation has been delayed. Barnum Public Schools are beginning the process of strategic planning and are currently looking at some facilities projects to ensure our students are safe and secure and that our buildings are sustainable for future years.
School board members, administration, and staff are all very excited to begin this school year. We want to thank you for your continued support and trusting us with your student(s). If you have any questions or would like to schedule a visit with me, please reach out to either school district.
William Peel is the superintendent at Barnum and Willow River school districts
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.