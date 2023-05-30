lan to attend the Jump into June sale from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Friday, June 2 at the Kettle River Veteran’s building. There will be baked goods, plants and slightly used treasures available.
Mark your calendar for the Moose Lake library book sale. It is Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. June 16 and Saturday, June 17. It will be at the Riverside arena this year. Books can be dropped off at the arena at 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, Wednesday, June 14, and Thursday, June 15 from There will also be some arts and craft vendors on both Friday and Saturday.
The Finnish Luncheon is noon on Wednesday, June 21 at the Kettle River Senior Center. Bring your friends.
Memories
Tony Lema was a professional golfer. He and his wife, Betty, were killed in a plane crash on July 24, 1966. The plane developed engine trouble and crashed on a golf course near Lansing, Illinois. They were near the airport where they were going for an exhibition event. The pilot was able to avoid hitting the club house full of people and landed in a lake.
Also killed in the crash was the pilot, Dr. Bard, a surgeon who I worked with in Kankakee, Illinois and the co-pilot, who was the wife of an anesthesiologist at the hospital where I worked. Both the pilot and co-pilot were chartering the flight.
