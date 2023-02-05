I
really enjoy exploring Moose Lake and the surrounding areas as I settle into my position as editor of the local paper.
One of my favorite things about the area is the abundance of beautiful parks, lakes and other bodies of water as well as snowmobile and bike trails.
However, I am also surprised at the lack of groomed trails in the park and places to stay in the area.
I expected to find a variety of trails and naturalist classes or activities in the 1,194 acres of Moose Lake State Park.
While snowshoeing and skiing is permitted in the park, there are no groomed trails or naturalist programs during the winter months.
I looked forward to enjoying a peaceful snowshoe hike led by a park naturalist on a pristine winter morning in the state park. Instead, I discovered that the ranger station is closed until May.
Jay Cooke State Park in northern Carlton County offers both, why not Moose Lake?
I’m also surprised that there is only one hotel in Moose Lake. I would think that there is enough of a demand to support another hotel in the area. Many people are drawn to this beautiful area for a variety of reasons each year, from the many student/youth sports tournaments, to the ice climbing and kayaking in nearby Sandstone, this area is an outdoor enthusiasts playland.
The youth hockey association recently held a tournament on the lake. One of the organizers said that a few teams backed out because there wasn’t anywhere to stay in the area. They would either need to travel to Hinckley or to the Carlton/Cloquet area for a hotel. That’s not an ideal situation for a family between games and especially during our unpredictable winters.
What about Agate Days? Last summer drew a huge crowd. How many would have booked a stay at a local motel?
The visitors would most likely spend money at area businesses during their stay as well. I know our family did when we traveled for our kids’ sports. It sounds like a win-win to me.
Maybe I’m missing something. Or maybe this is a “build it and they will come” opportunity.
Jamie Lund is the editor of the Moose Lake Star Gazette. She can be contacted at editor@mlstargazette.com or by calling (218) 485-4406
