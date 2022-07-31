We have had a piano in our living room for years now. The only time it is used is to hold lots of photos and things on the top and the keyboard cover. I never learned to play the piano and neither did my kids even if I had them take lessons. So, now we would like to get it out of the house, but you probably know what that means. Who wants it and how to move it? Piano sales have been decreasing for decades. In 1900, when our American population was around 76 million, 171,000 pianos were sold. Sales continued to rise until 1978 when piano sales were at its peak selling about 282,000 that year. It’s been downhill ever since and by 2015 only one of every 3,788 families owned a piano! Do you have one? Or have you ever had one and got rid of it? Maybe someone may want one, but we’ll have to see.

The United Methodist Church in Cromwell will welcome a new pastor on Saturday, July 30. The community is encouraged to welcome the new pastor.

