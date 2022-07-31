We have had a piano in our living room for years now. The only time it is used is to hold lots of photos and things on the top and the keyboard cover. I never learned to play the piano and neither did my kids even if I had them take lessons. So, now we would like to get it out of the house, but you probably know what that means. Who wants it and how to move it? Piano sales have been decreasing for decades. In 1900, when our American population was around 76 million, 171,000 pianos were sold. Sales continued to rise until 1978 when piano sales were at its peak selling about 282,000 that year. It’s been downhill ever since and by 2015 only one of every 3,788 families owned a piano! Do you have one? Or have you ever had one and got rid of it? Maybe someone may want one, but we’ll have to see.
The United Methodist Church in Cromwell will welcome a new pastor on Saturday, July 30. The community is encouraged to welcome the new pastor.
Cromwell-Wright Sings competition is shaping up for the week of August 1-5 at the Cromwell-Wright School. Please contact Ann Markusen at markusen@umn.edu or 218-428-3300 for information on the local and statewide competitions and if you are interested in being a contestant and/or a support person and judge. Our singers have done quite well in the past. Joey Kotiranta won first place statewide several years ago, bringing home a sizeable check for himself and a sizeable check for the Cromwell Area Community Club, in addition to a professional recording session.
There will be a National Night Out event at the Big Top in Wright on Tuesday, August 2. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors, and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
There will be an open house celebration gathering for Ray and Alice Gurske, Sheldon and the late Marion Larsen, and Shirley Walli at the Wright Senior Center to thank them for their many years of service to the seniors and the community at large.
That’s all the news from “The Edge of Wright”.
