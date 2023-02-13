Have you heard of serendipity? It’s an unplanned fortunate discovery. Well, that happened to me last Sunday. I put a load of clothes in the washer and against my better judgement, I left it running while I went to church.
I got home in a couple of hours, and you guessed it. The washer wasn’t able to discharge the water down the drain, and it ran all over the porch floor, soaking into the rugs and seeping all over. I quickly picked up the rugs and threw them outside and mopped up the floor.
The next day I decided to clean the laundry room as there was a lot of dirt that came out from under the washer and dryer. As I was moving stuff out, there on the floor between a small table and the wall were my extra set of van keys that I have been searching for, for weeks.
I just couldn’t believe my good fortune, which really proves to me what my granddaughter would say to me when I lost or misplaced something.
Don’t worry grandma, it will show up, and they did. And as I get older, I have noticed that even if I am looking right at something, I don’t always see it and keep on looking. Then, a little later there it is right in plain sight.
Our sincere sympathy to Scott Thudin on the recent tragic death of his wife Kim, 69, in Punta Gorda, Florida on Jan. 28, 2023. Kim and Scott used to live on Eagle Lake in Cromwell.
The Villa Vista and Cardinal Court will have their annual Valentine’s Day dance and coronation of a king and queen on Friday, Feb. 10 at 1:30 p.m. Guests are welcome to attend.
Treat your Valentine to coffee and a sweet treat at the boy’s basketball bame against Cherry on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Dollars for Scholars will be serving coffee and bars as a fundraiser during the games that evening.
Congratulations go out to the five newest area Emergency Medical Responders. In the short time of holding their license they have already made a big impact to the department and community. They are Caleb B., Trina B., Macie H., Elissa W. and Levi H.
The school needs pants and new underwear in youth sizes 6-10 for the nurse’s office. We prefer leggings or athletic or sweat pant styles because they are most universal to all shapes and sizes. Thank you.
Due to snow days, there will now be school on Friday, June 2, 2023. This will be the last day of school for students. Teacher In-Service day has been moved to Monday, June 5, 2023.
Here is a thought: Why are barns red? Hundreds of years ago, farmers painted their barns with linseed oil to help seal the wood and keep it from rotting. Rust was mixed with the oil to keep fungi and moss from growing on the wood. This turned the oil red; barns are still painted red in honor of that tradition.
That’s all the news from the Edge of Wright, Spring is just around the corner, we hope.
