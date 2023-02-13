Have you heard of serendipity?  It’s an unplanned fortunate discovery.  Well, that happened to me last Sunday.  I put a load of clothes in the washer and against my better judgement, I left it running while I went to church.  

I got home in a couple of hours, and you guessed it.  The washer wasn’t able to discharge the water down the drain, and it ran all over the porch floor, soaking into the rugs and seeping all over.  I quickly picked up the rugs and threw them outside and mopped up the floor.  

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0