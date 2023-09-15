It is that time of year again when drivers start sharing the  road with yellow buses once again.

Remember that you may need to leave a bit earlier so you do not get caught behind a school bus.  When you do get behind or are approaching a school bus,  you need to give the bus at least 25’ both in front and behind the bus.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0