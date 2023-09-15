It is that time of year again when drivers start sharing the road with yellow buses once again.
Remember that you may need to leave a bit earlier so you do not get caught behind a school bus. When you do get behind or are approaching a school bus, you need to give the bus at least 25’ both in front and behind the bus.
Be mindful that when you see a school bus that kids will be present. Many times their judgment is not the best and they can dart out from anywhere.
Even though you might be in a hurry to get to work, or get home, never pass a school bus when the red lights are flashing and the stop arm is out.
School buses have an eight way warning light system; the driver initializes the amber lights when they are approaching a bus stop, usually within 100-300 feet from the stop. Once those amber lights come on this is not the time to pass, in a very short while the red lights will come on and the stop arm will pop out. This happens when the door is activated and that is when the kids will either come across the road to load or get off the bus to unload.
Because kids are kids and they are sometimes excited to get to school to see their friends, they do not always wait for the bus to come to a complete stop and could dart out before the stop arm comes out.
This is a good reason why you do not attempt to pass when the amber lights are on. Especially, do not pass when the red light and stop arm is out.
Willow River and Barnum school districts have taken advantage of the state funded Stop Arm Grant. Both schools were able to upgrade their buses with the latest cameras inside and outside the school bus to help with the safety of transporting your kids to and from school.
Our top goal is to make sure your kids arrive to and from school safely.
During that process, should someone do something stupid and pass a school bus we are then prepared to capture their make, model and license plate number of the vehicle and sometimes the driver. We can download the video of the violation, give it to law enforcement and they can visit you and have a chat. The end result at the very least would be a warning or a citation and fine. If kids are outside the bus when you pass, you could get a gross misdemeanor.
Drivers who violate the law face a $500 fine.
Drivers can face more severe criminal charges for passing a school bus on the right, passing when a child is outside the bus, or injuring or killing a child.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.