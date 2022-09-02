chool is beginning and it is time to take extra time for travel and stop for all school buses. We want to keep all the children safe while they travel to and from school When the bus is stopped, wait until the children have safely crossed the road and the bus has started again before moving.
Come to the next Kettle River city council meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 in the council room.
There will be a Ma ‘N Pa Kettle meeting 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 at at the Kettle River Senior Center to plan for upcoming events. We need people to come with ideas and suggestions on when and how these events should be held.
I am looking forward to attending the Finnish Luncheon, Tuesday Sept. 20, at noon at the Kettle River senior center and see what we will have then. Maybe another reading from the area history. This is always a great time to visit with friends we only see once a month. Of course, the food will be great and there will be several draw prizes again. The last Finnish Luncheon for the season will be held October 18.
Quilting begins at Holy Trinity from 9 a.m.- noon Wednesday, Sept. 7. We will meet every Wednesday unless the weather is bad. You do not have to be a member of to join us as most of the quilts we make are donated to various charities. Donations of new cotton fabric is appreciated. Bring items for donation to the church during our quilting time or to me.
I recently found a notebook with copies of my columns from 2004 – 2006. It was interesting to read some of those because we had been doing a lot of traveling at that time and the columns were about some of the places we visited and some places I recommend people see if they were in that area.
MARCIA SARVELA is a resident of Kettle River. To submit items for the column call 218-273-4045 or send a letter at P O Box 175, Kettle River, MN 55757
