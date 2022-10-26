One of the most satisfying parts of serving on the Moose Lake School Board is helping plan for the future of our wonderful community school. We know that the actions we take today can strengthen the learning environment students need to reach their potential and thrive.
While we are excited about our future, we need to take on some difficult challenges today. The district faces an estimated $220,000 budget deficit for the next school year, and we need to upgrade our classroom technology and bus fleet. At the same time, the cost of education is climbing, COVID-19 relief dollars are expiring, and state funding continues to lag the rate of inflation.
Over the past five years, we have already made more than $590,000 in budget cuts, and we know that more cuts will likely impact staffing and educational programs. That is why the district has put forward a $380,000 capital projects levy proposal on the Nov. 8 ballot.
By using a capital projects levy to address specific technology and transportation costs, we will preserve more funding from the operating budget to help maintain current levels of staffing and student services. If approved, the owner of an average market value home would see a tax increase of $8 a month.
You can learn more about the school district plan and referendum at MooseLakeStrong.org. Early voting has already begun, so make your voice heard and vote.
Steven Blondo
Moose Lake
