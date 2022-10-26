School levy will help replace aging buses, vans

My little girls are growing up in a world that looks very different from the one I grew up in. As a parent to Moose Lake students, and a graduate of Moose Lake School, I am very glad that the school district is emphasizing investments in technology and staffing to be sure that our school and our students are prepared for the future.
On this November’s ballot, the district is proposing a capital projects levy that would generate $380,000 in annual revenue for the next 10 years. If approved, the revenue would address the district’s looming budget deficit and support investments in technology, like educational software and classroom audio-visual equipment. It would also fund the replacement of half of the school’s aging buses and three service vans.
I am also excited about the positive ripple effects that this would have at the school. Continued rising costs and extremely inadequate state educational funding has resulted in detrimental cuts like a full-time teacher and early childhood staff. By utilizing a capital projects levy to cover technology and transportation costs and investments, the district would have room in its operating budget to maintain and add staffing and other significant classroom resources.
I strongly encourage residents to visit MooseLakeStrong.org to learn more about the needs of our district and the plan to address them. Please do this to support our students. And don’t forget to vote on or before Election Day.
Laura Sieben
Windemere Township
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.