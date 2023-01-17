Gerald Abernethy Mowers “Jerry,” 94, of Cromwell passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 in Villa Vista Care Center in Cromwell.
Pettit, Edward H. Age 79, of Maple Grove, passed away Dec. 28, 2022.
Del Roy Lloyd Wendt, 71, of Floodwood, formerly of Minneapolis
Linda Ellen Hamren Rose, 59, of Maple, Wisconsin. Linda died on Dec. 18, 2022, in Duluth, MN.
Karee Pauline (Hansen) Rowell, 64, of Cromwell passed away tragically on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Bullhead City, Arizona. And her cousin, Trisha Lynn Wallin, 58, passed away tragically on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Bullhead City, Arizona.
Judy Kay Hoppe age, 83, of Barnum passed away at home on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at her home.
A huge “thank you” goes out to all the folks who donated to the Christmas Caring Project sponsored by Pam and Ruth over Christmas. Gifts were distributed to many children who may not have had gifts without these contributions.
Community referendum information - There is a new link on the top of the school website for any referendum information. Check it out - be informed.
The next YOT (Young Old Timers) gathering will be on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the Cardinal Court. New friends are always welcome to join.
This year’s Homecoming candidates are Ellie Anderson, Avery Koivisto, Sascha Korpela, Taylah Pfisthner, Payton Rosbacka, Rowdy Egger, Noah Foster, Levi Hoover, Romain Jacques, and Liam Schoenberg.
Book blast results: We are overwhelmed by the generosity of our C-W community. We blew it out of the water and surpassed all our goals.Truly a phenomenal event. Our grand total collected was $27,729!
Here is what we earned: All students in School Readiness-grade 8 will receive 10 books of their own. Each teacher will receive a classroom set and $100 shopping spree to beef up their classroom libraries. We will also receive a library set for each grade level. We also received a district wide $1,063 shopping spree for more books.
Our sincere thanks and gratitude goes to everyone that made this possible. Your generosity has done great things to enhance literacy in our students! We will be anxiously awaiting the delivery of over 2,000 books in the next few weeks. We can’t wait to share more pictures with you then.
