hanks to all for making the Fun with Santa event a huge success.  We had a record number of children to see Santa and Mrs. Claus.  The Willow River Community Club with help from the WRFD had a blast with all those kids to make the holidays definitely cheerier.  Thanks to all the community organizations that donated to the event.   Thanks to all who participated as well.  For anyone I forgot to mention we say “Thanks.”

