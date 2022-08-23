I

 am not too big to admit my mistakes…last week I put a recipe in the article for Garlic Dill Relish and when I read it later I noticed I forgot to write when to put the half cup of salt in.  I had it listed in the ingredient list.  You are supposed to stir the salt in with the chopped cucumbers, garlic, and turmeric.  The salt will draw the excess water out of the cucumbers.  I hope that you like this recipe. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0