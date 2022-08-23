am not too big to admit my mistakes…last week I put a recipe in the article for Garlic Dill Relish and when I read it later I noticed I forgot to write when to put the half cup of salt in. I had it listed in the ingredient list. You are supposed to stir the salt in with the chopped cucumbers, garlic, and turmeric. The salt will draw the excess water out of the cucumbers. I hope that you like this recipe.
St. Mary’s is looking for volunteers to help with replacing the ramp and railings at the church. If you can help with this much needed project, please contact the parish office at 218-372-3284.
The Tri-Parish Picnic from noon to whenever on Sunday, August 28. It will be an afternoon of fabulous food, and fun activities for the kids and adults. Burgers and hot dogs will be served along with salads and dessert. Bring a lawn chair and have fun.
Back to School Open House will be held 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. There will be a free spaghetti dinner, meeting the teachers, and fun activities for the kids in the big gym. They may bring in your school supplies, find your locker, and go to orientation presentation in the auditorium at 5:30 p.m. for the incoming seventh grade students and a 6 p.m. presentation for incoming ninth grade students. Congratulations to the Rebel softball team for winning the Section 7 A Championship on June 2. The first volleyball game is at Hinckley-Finlayson from 5:45 - 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 30. The ninth grade orientation is from 5 - 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.