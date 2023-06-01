Plan to attend the Jump into June sale from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Friday, June 2 at the Kettle River Veteran’s building. There will be baked goods, plants and slightly used treasures available.

Ma & Pa Kettle Days meeting is 1 p.m., Sunday, June 11. Come with ideas for the celebration.

