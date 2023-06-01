Plan to attend the Jump into June sale from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Friday, June 2 at the Kettle River Veteran’s building. There will be baked goods, plants and slightly used treasures available.
Ma & Pa Kettle Days meeting is 1 p.m., Sunday, June 11. Come with ideas for the celebration.
Mark your calendar for the Moose Lake Library Book Sale. It is Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., June 16, and Saturday, June 17. It will be at the Riverside arena this year.
The Finnish Luncheon is 12 noon on Wednesday, June 21 at the Kettle River Senior Center. Bring your friends.
The Kettle River city council meeting is 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 13, at the Kettle River Senior Center.
I have noticed lately that when people are posting events on Facebook, they forget to put where the event is taking place. Many of these events are not in our area. It is hard to attend an event if you have on idea where it is taking place. Be sure to put an address on your poster for an event.
When Melvin and I were on a trip, we stopped in Guthrie, Oklahoma. While there, we decided to take the narrated bus tour of the city. While we were waiting for the tour to start, we were talking to the driver. He was from Sturgeon Lake and lived near us when we also lived in Sturgeon Lake. While on the tour, we learned that Guthrie was the capital of the Territory of Oklahoma and then became the capital of the state of Oklahoma after it became a state. After the tour, we went to the Oklahoma Territorial Museum. It was very interesting to see everything there. When we were at the motel, we asked one of the staff where there was a good place to eat. He recommended a restaurant called “Granny Had One.” We decided to try it for lunch. The sandwiches were so large, I had to take mine apart just to take a bite.
MARCIA SARVELA is a resident of Kettle River. To submit items for the column she can be reached by phone at 218-273-4045 or send a letter at P O Box 175, Kettle River, MN 55757
