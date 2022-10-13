he cornstalks are up and the light poles are being decorated. Come and check them out.
The Kettle River American Legion post 360 Rifle drawing is Friday, Nov. 4 at the Tower Tap in Kettle River. First prize: XPR .30-06 24” with 3-9x40 scope or $500 cash. 2nd prize: Henry Classic Lever 22L/Lr 18.5” or $250 cash. 3rd prize: Iver Johnson pump 12 Ga. 3” or $200 cash. 4th prize: Bushnell Game Camera or $150 cash.
It is important that all voters are registered to vote and make sure you also vote for the best person you think will fit that position. It is often the case that those who didn’t vote are the first to complain about the results. If you don’t vote, don’t complain about the results.
There will be a Ma N’ Pa Kettle River meeting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Kettle River Senior Center. We will be working on future events in October, November and December. We will need volunteers to help with these events. The first event will be a Halloween party on Monday, Oct. 31 at the Veteran’s building at 5 p.m. There will be hot dogs, chips, and beverage at 5 p.m. and a grand march following the supper. Trunk or Treat will be available in the parking lot for anyone who would like to participate.
The last Finnish Luncheon for the season will be Oct. 18. We will be saying good bye and safe travels for all our snowbirds.
Come to the next Kettle River city council meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the council room.
Quilting at Holy Trinity is every Wednesday from 9 a.m. until noon. Donations of new cotton fabric is appreciated. Items for donation can be brought to the church during our quilting time or brought to me.
When I was about 10 years old, my father bought a root beer stand, so my sister and I were able to car hop for the summer there. One day, a car came in and I asked if they wanted some root beer. They had never had root beer and did not know what it was and were afraid that they would get drunk if they had some. It took me a while to convince them it was like pop and not like real beer before they finally decided to try it. We were also the first place in town to have a California Burger with lettuce and tomato on it.
MARCIA SARVELA is a resident of Kettle River. To submit items for the column she can be reached by phone at 218-273-4045 or send a letter at P O Box 175, Kettle River, MN 55757
