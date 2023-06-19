County Road no. 23 going north of the Co-op Store in Wright is being repaved all the way on West Mud Lake Road to the county line. It should be done by the time you are reading this. Sure, is great to have a nice smooth road again after many years of wear and tear on these roads.
There will also be several bridges and box culverts being replaced in our area, starting with the one just east in Cromwell between Cromwell Lake and Island Lake, which will start on July 5 and last for 21 days. Then the box culverts on Woodbury Lake and the one over the river in Wright will start on July 31 and last for 31 days. So, folks will have to take the best detours to get to and from so there will be several detours coming up. Just be watchful of any detours and allow extra time to get to your planned destinations.
With the new road project in Cromwell there have been many concerns posted on Facebook. One of the concerns is that if you thought people running stop signs before in Cromwell was an issue, think again.
Be extra cautious when driving through the intersection and always make sure the approaching vehicles are going to stop before you pull out. Some folks have witnessed multiple close calls already. Be safe as we all adjust to the new traffic patterns at the Highway 210 and 73 intersections.
Several folks have contacted MnDOT with their concerns about the highway project in Cromwell. They are moving the stop sign closer to the curb line, but there are some delays in materials.
Additional temporary stop signs will be added where the new permanent one will be. They are also adding a stop bar line and stop ahead signs and markings. The temporary stop signs are also going to be permanently installed. After the sign has been moved, their traffic office will be doing a drive through in the area to see if any trees will be removed or additional changes will be made. The MnDOT Staff are continuing to work in the area and changes are in the process.
The United Methodist Church of Cromwell is inviting you to join them on Saturday, June 17, 2023, for a FREE Community Event at the Cromwell Park Pavilion.
I recently got word that former Pastor Pat McCormack has been in the VA Hospital since the beginning of April with a severe bacterial infection in his blood. The medical staff put him on antibiotics in both arms and he had back surgery to remove a large mass of bacteria near his spine. His nerves were affected causing paralysis in his legs, He’s gotten some recovery but only in his right leg so far. Pastor Pat served the congregations of Bethlehem and Bethany Lutheran Churches from 2015-2018. We wish him well.
So many health problems for so many folks to deal with.
That’s all the news from the Edge of Wright. Happy Father’s Day!
