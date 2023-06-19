County Road no. 23 going north of the Co-op Store in Wright is being repaved all the way on West Mud Lake Road to the county line.  It should be done by the time you are reading this.  Sure, is great to have a nice smooth road again after many years of wear and tear on these roads.

 There will also be several bridges and box culverts being replaced in our area, starting with the one just east in Cromwell between Cromwell Lake and Island Lake, which will start on July 5 and last for 21 days.  Then the box culverts on Woodbury Lake and the one over the river in Wright will start on July 31 and last for 31 days.  So, folks will have to take the best detours to get to and from so there will be several detours coming up. Just be watchful of any detours and allow extra time to get to your planned destinations.

