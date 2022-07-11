Congratulations to the Anderson Family on Swede Lake on being recognized as a Century Farm. The farm was purchased in 1918 by Finnish immigrants, Charles and Wilhelmena Anderson and has been passed down for four generations. Current owners are Guy and LeeAnn Anderson. They hope that one of their grandchildren or great-grandchildren will keep on farming in some way or other far into the future.
I live on County Road 23, aka Center Road, just north of Wright and it has been undergoing the replacement of several culverts in anticipation of a resurfacing job starting on July 11. The road was only closed for short periods of time during the culvert replacements, so most folks were able to get to town and back without too much difficulty. It sure will be great to have the road redone as there has been a lot of road decay over the past few years.
We were saddened to hear that Mike Davis, 53, of Cromwell, died unexpectedly on June 24.
It’s been 20 years since Michael Lake passed away on July 24, 2002. May the memory of him still be with those who knew and loved him.
The USPS has announced that the price of the Forever stamps will be going up to 60 cents on July 10. I still mail a lot of correspondence so getting extra stamps will help a bit, not much, but at least I’ll get my two cents worth by stocking up now.
Cake and coffee will be served in honor of Sulo and Delores Walli’s 70th wedding anniversary following the 10:30 a.m. church service on Sunday, July 17 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Cromwell. Cards can be sent to 1309 14th St. Apt 318, Cloquet, Minn. 55720 or calls to 218-357-2722.
Wrong Days will be July 15, 16 and 17 this year. WD Buttons are available at the Co-op Store and Kalli’s place along with $2 raffle tickets. Volunteers are needed to go around the area communities and gather prizes for the button drawings on Saturday. Since I am now a full-time caregiver for my husband, I can’t go around gathering button drawing prizes. If you can help, please call me at 218-357-2385. Or just go ahead and bring the prizes to the log pavilion after the parade on July 16. We all need to help to keep Wrong Days going and successful. This year’s Wrong Days Buttons were made by Mike Davis and since he has passed away, this will be the last button he designed.
After over 30 years in the teaching profession, Lori Wester is retired.
Pastor Debra Hanson Carlson has resigned from Bethany and Bethlehem Lutheran Churches as of the end of July. The Lay leadership and Synod will be working to assist both churches in obtaining interim pastoral care. Our best wishes go out to Pastor Deb in the future. Worship will continue at the regular times in both churches, so come and worship when you can.
There is a lot of COVID-19 in the area, so please stay safe and wear a mask when necessary. Remember: It’s never too late to vac-cin-ate!
Here’s a few summer riddles: Why does a banana need to use sunscreen? Because it peels. What do you call a dog on the beach? A Hot Dog. Where did the sheep go on their vacation? The Baaa-hamas. What did the ocean say to the lifeguard? Nothing, it just waved. Which tree can fit in your hand? A Palm Tree.
That’s all the news from The Edge of Wright and I hope you had great and Happy 4th of July.
