ongratulations to all the graduates.
Be sure to check out the star gazing page for any upcoming events that may not be in this column.
The Ma& Pa Kettle Days, Inc committee met on Wednesday, May 25 to plan for the year’s Ma & Pa Kettle Day’s event which will be held on August 13. So look for more information on what will be happening.
The next Kettle River city council meeting is Tuesday, June 14 at 7 p.m. at the council room. Plan to attend the meeting so you know what is happening. Why does a certain council member think she has the power to fire all the city employees? Why is her constant complaints and accusations about them causing so much stress for the employees and volunteers? We need every one to attend these meeting so they can understand what is happening.
I hope everyone will be able to attend the Finnish Luncheon, June 21, at noon at the Kettle River senior center. With road construction on Hwy 73 those people from Cromwell will have to find a different route to get to the lunch.
The ADK teacher’s group are also looking for children’s books in good condition to supply the Little Red Schoolhouse books at the Moose Lake food shelf. So, if you have some you can donate to this cause, they will be appreciated. For more information, contact Mary Sanders.
Quite a few people attended the fire commission meeting on Thursday, May 26. Unfortunately, the members of the Silver Township board were not present at the meeting. These are the same township members who needed the meeting to answer their arguments. The question still remains if they will sign the fire contract that all the other townships signed a year ago. Will Silver Township be covered by the Kettle River Fire Department if they do no sign the contract? That question was not answered at that meeting.
It was wonderful to see how many people attended the Moose Lake Library book sale on Friday and Saturday. The proceeds from the sale will be used for the children’s summer reading program. Although there were many books taken by all who attended, there were still many to choose from at the end of the day. Thank you to all who donated books and money for this project. I began volunteering for the book sale Saturday morning shift about 1990 and have been able to volunteer every year since then except during the COVID-19 shutdown. A big thank you to all the volunteers who helped set up for the sale and pack everything up after the sale as well as helping during the sale.
MARCIA SARVELA is a resident of Kettle River. To submit items for the column she can be reached by phone at 218-273-4045 or send a letter at P O Box 175, Kettle River, MN 55757
