I think the biggest news of all is the flooding in the area. I just looked at some photos of the flooding in Willow River. I’m having some flashbacks to the 2012 and 2016 floods.
On Friday we had to put out notifications to residents on the city water and sewer system to limit usage until the flood stage is passed.
The sewer lift pumps were running at capacity and working hard. Thanks to the residents for being patient. Please stay out of flooded areas if you don’t live there.
There are lots of pictures on the internet if you are curious. Mason Fjosne has some great photos on the Citizens of Willow River Facebook page. This is not an official City of Willow River site, but it is a page run by the citizens of Willow River and has some good drone footage. For official city information check out the city website at cityofwillowriver.com.
The City Water Operators will be out flushing hydrants in the last two weeks of April. So, please be aware of them working in the streets in the manholes if you are driving through town. Safety First. Also, the water users be aware of this and plan accordingly.
At the school:
Congratulations to the students recently inducted into the National Honor Society: Makayla Kost, Katelyn Jasinski, Sandra Ribich, Mackenzie Hoffmann, Josie Kordiak, Cameron Hendricks, Noah Bernard, Levi Mikrot, Mason Meyer, Katie Blatz, and Madison Wasche.
Spring brings new challenges to our school buses and vans. For the safety of our students, a bus/ van will not drive through water that covers the road.
If you have children that go to Willow River School and your road is flooded or impassable due to the mud, please contact Nathan Berg at bus@isd577.org or call 218-372-3131 ext. 267 to make other pick-up/ drop-off arrangements. Thank you.
Kindergarten Round up will be held Friday, May 5 at the Willow River Elementary School. If you would like to tour the school, please contact Kristi at 218-372-3131 Ext 101. The kiddos must be 5 years old by September 1 to attend.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.