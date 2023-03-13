he next city council meeting is 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15 at. Please note change in day.
Ma & Pa Kettle Days bingo is 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 19 at the senior center.
On Dec. 1, 1958, while I was a student nurse living at the Presbyterian-St. Luke’s school of nursing dorm, there was a fire at Our Lady of Angels Catholic School.
In that fire, 92 students and three nuns died. Our dorm was across the street from Cook County Hospital. The injured children, some who were burned and some who were injured from jumping out of the windows were taken to five different hospitals in Chicago, but all those who died were taken to the Cook County morgue to be identified.
We watched from our dorm windows as many ambulances went by to the morgue. After this fire, many new laws were passed regarding fire safety in schools.
Over 16,500 older schools were upgraded in the first year after the fire. The story of this fire is found in several books. “The fire that will not die” by Michelle McBride, “Sleep with the angels” by David Cowen and John Kuenster and “Remembrances of the Angels” by John Kuenster are some of the books.
One of the survivors is Jonathan Cain who became a member of the rock band Journey.
As a student, my classmates and I took care of some of the burn and injured victims from that fire.
MARCIA SARVELA is a resident of Kettle River. To submit items for the column she can be reached by phone at 218-273-4045 or send a letter at P O Box 175, Kettle River, MN 55757
