I

 had the opportunity to go to the Premier Theater in Cloquet to see the movie: “Where the Crawdads Sing.”  It is a very good movie, but had some questionable scenes, but all in all it told a great story with no bad language.  I was also impressed with the new reclining seats in the theater.  I was very comfortable and felt safe with the extra spaced seating. With being home most of the time now, it felt great to get away for an evening. 

