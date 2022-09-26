had the opportunity to go to the Premier Theater in Cloquet to see the movie: “Where the Crawdads Sing.” It is a very good movie, but had some questionable scenes, but all in all it told a great story with no bad language. I was also impressed with the new reclining seats in the theater. I was very comfortable and felt safe with the extra spaced seating. With being home most of the time now, it felt great to get away for an evening.
You may also notice I have a red dress hanging out by the end of my driveway. This is to honor the missing and indigenous women in our county and state. So many of the women have been abused, assaulted, or even murdered and we need to support them and find ways to keep these abuses from happening. So, if you are so inclined, hang a red dress or shirt where folks can be reminded of our concerns for these women and children.
The public is invited to attend the Villa Vista/Cardinal Court for their: Friends & Family Barbecue at 12:30 PM on Wednesday, Sept. 21 with special music by Ted & Rose at 1:30 PM.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Cromwell-Wright Volleyball team and Student Council are working together to fundraise money for the Sideout Foundation. The Sideout Foundation is an organization that uses volleyball to support those affected by breast cancer. On Tuesday, Oct. 4 and Thursday, Oct. 6 we will hold a silent auction at our home volleyball games. We need families or businesses to donate themed gift baskets to be used for the auction. The auction will open October 4 during the junior varsity game and will close at 7:45 p.m. Oct. 6 during the varsity game. We will contact winners of the baskets Friday, Oct. 7 to be picked up from the school’s district office. Gift baskets are due Monday, Oct. 3 by 3:45 p.m. The baskets can be dropped off to the front office of the school or given to any volleyball player or student council member. If you have any questions, please contact Mrs. Tilli-Anderson at 218-644-3716 ext 3155.
The junior class will be selling butter braids from Sept. 14 - Oct. 10. Please reach out to any junior or the office if you are interested in purchasing any. The money they raise will be going toward Prom 2023.
Student council has begun their FanCloth Clothing order online starting Wednesday, Sept. 14 until Oct. 10.
There is an ongoing clothing drive for new or gently used /winter attire for the local school or wherever needed. Items can be dropped off at the Bethany Lutheran Church Cromwell. Thank you for your donations!
YOT (Young Old Timers) meets on the second Tuesday of the month at noon in the Cromwell Pavilion for their regular meetings and program.
So, we invited school Supt. Nathan Libbon to come and tell us about the school referendum which will be in February. There will be a special referendum meeting on Oct. 8 , 6-8 p.m. for planning the updates to the facility. There are safety concerns as well as many other issues including the expansion of the little gym. Come for cookies, coffee, and more with conversation to follow.
Deb Switzer gave a review of the events at Harvest Fest and the expansion of the Forest Hill Cemetery. Birdie Harrington also talked about her farm and the garden produce she raised and is now for sale.
Donations can still be sent to, Forest Hill Cemetery Assn % Tina Johnson, 5140 County Road 4, Cromwell, Minn. 55726, for their latest fundraiser campaign.
Last week’s riddle: In my hand, I have two U. S. coins. Together, they total 30 cents. One isn’t a nickel. What are the coins? Answer: a quarter and a nickel, I said “one” of the coins was not a nickel, but the other one was. I got several correct answers this week.
This week’s Riddle: A family has two parents and six sons. Each of the sons has one sister. How many people are in the family?
That’s all the news from “The Edge of Wright”. Have a great week and good luck to all our student athletes this fall.
