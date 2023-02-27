Reader appreciates House updates Feb 27, 2023 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dear Editor,About a month ago you published an article provided by our elected House Rep. Jeff Dotseth. There hasn’t been any published since. I found it refreshing to see what’s going on down at the Capital. No matter what side of the aisle you’re on, it is good to be informed. I would greatly appreciate if you would publish Jeff’s weekly updates. Katy GreenMoose Lake You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCity lets employee go, resident wants answersSeptic system replacementCity of Sandstone, Minnesota REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) Lease or Purchase of 105 Main Avenue North in Sandstone, MNDotseth authors bill to end state tax on Social SecurityCloquet Forestry Center decision imminentAN ORDINANCE REGULATING PUBLIC NUISANCES WITHIN THE CITY OF WILLOW RIVER, MINNESOTACity of Sandstone, Minnesota REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)Barnum School District going greenBecky HoltPostage prices, subscription rates increase ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
