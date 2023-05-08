The Kettle River city picnic is scheduled for noon – 4 p.m. at the Kettle River ball park. Meat and drinks will be provided. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to bring an appetizer, salad or dessert to share. If the park is too muddy or there is bad weather, the picnic will be held at the Veteran’s Building in Kettle River. The information will be posted on Facebook if this should happen.

Quilting at Holy Trinity is over for the summer, but if you have new cotton fabric you would like to donate, you can contact Marcia at 218-273-4045.

