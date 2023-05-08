The Kettle River city picnic is scheduled for noon – 4 p.m. at the Kettle River ball park. Meat and drinks will be provided. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to bring an appetizer, salad or dessert to share. If the park is too muddy or there is bad weather, the picnic will be held at the Veteran’s Building in Kettle River. The information will be posted on Facebook if this should happen.
Quilting at Holy Trinity is over for the summer, but if you have new cotton fabric you would like to donate, you can contact Marcia at 218-273-4045.
The next Kettle River City Council meeting is 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9.
Ma & Pa Kettle meeting is 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 7. We need volunteers to attend the meeting.
The next Finnish Luncheon is noon on Wednesday, May 17 at the Kettle River Senior Center.
In the early 1970’s I was working at the hospital in Superior. The paramedics had been requesting the city for a better equipped ambulance. The ambulance was basically a vehicle with a stretcher.
The paramedics had been taking classes in cardiac functions, reading the telemetry and learning how to use a defibrillator. They would say “the council wanted them to be trained as a surgeon and give us butter knives to operate.”
One night they brought in a member of the city council who was having a heart attack. Once they got him on the gurney in the emergency room and connected to the heart monitor, one of the firemen asked, “so how are you going to vote now, Joe?”
It wasn’t too long after that the ambulance was better equipped. I guess Joe decided to vote for the upgrade after his experience.
MARCIA SARVELAis a resident of Kettle River. To submit items for the column she can be reached by phone at 218-273-4045 or send a letter at P O Box 175, Kettle River, MN 55757
