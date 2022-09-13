chool is beginning and it is time to take extra time for travel and stop for all school buses. We want to keep all the children safe while they travel to and from school. When the bus is stopped, wait until the children have safely crossed the road and the bus has started again before moving.
Come to the next Kettle River city council meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13 in the council room.
There will be a Ma & Pa Kettle Days planning meeting 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Kettle River Senior Center. We will be working on upcoming events and discussing ideas for next year’s festival. We need everyone to come with ideas for future events.
I am looking forward to attending the Finnish Luncheon, Tuesday September 20, at noon at the Kettle River senior center and see what we will have then. Maybe another reading from the area history. This is always a great time to visit with friends we only see once a month. Of course, the food will be great and there will be several draw prizes again. The last Finnish Luncheon for the season will be October 18. We will be saying good bye and safe travels for all our snowbirds.
Quilting begins at Holy Trinity from 9 a.m. until noon Wednesday, September 7. We will meet every Wednesday unless the weather is bad. You do not have to be a member of Holy Trinity to join us as most of the quilts we make are donated to various charities. Donations of new cotton fabric is appreciated. Items for donation can be brought to the church during our quilting time or brought to me.
Many years ago, my husband and I were staying at a resort in Florida with my cousin and her paraplegic husband, George. We were at an attraction with a boat cruise around the lake. We made sure that the boat was wheelchair accessible before purchasing our tickets. When we got to the loading area, the attendant said he had to leave his wheelchair at the dock. George said that that wasn’t going to happen. Then the attendant said, “Can’t you walk?” George replied, “If I could walk do you think I would be in this chair?” George was able to board the boat in his wheelchair.
When you send a card to someone in the hospital, try putting their address as the return address on the envelope. That way, if they are discharged before the card arrives, it will be forwarded to them instead of being returned to the sender.
MARCIA SARVELA is a resident of Kettle River. To submit items for the column she can be reached by phone at 218-273-4045 or send a letter at P O Box 175, Kettle River, MN 55757
