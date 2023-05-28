F

ifteen years ago, when I was a new prosecutor, I had a case that impacted me for years.  I was prosecuting a matter involving a defendant who was a military veteran.  I learned through his defense attorney that he had been deployed overseas during a conflict.  Because of those experiences, the veteran began self-medicating with alcohol after leaving the military.  The abuse of alcohol was a catalyst in criminal behavior that led him to getting charges.

