Ma N’ Pa Kettle Days Bingo is Sunday, Nov. 13. 

A big thank you to all the volunteers who helped with the Halloween party and a big thank you to all who attended and enjoyed the games and food. The trunk or treat was also a huge success. The weather was perfect and everyone is looking forward to another event next year.

