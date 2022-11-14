A big thank you to all the volunteers who helped with the Halloween party and a big thank you to all who attended and enjoyed the games and food. The trunk or treat was also a huge success. The weather was perfect and everyone is looking forward to another event next year.
Come to the next Kettle River city council meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the council room. Please note the meeting is not the second Tuesday as usual because of election. I hope everyone voted. Winter snow parking rules begin Nov. 15. No parking on city streets from Nov. 15 until April 15 from midnight to 8 a.m. to allow the plows to clear the streets.
Quilting at Holy Trinity is every Wednesday from 9 a.m. until noon. Several of the places we used to donate our quilts to have closed. If you know of a local charity that could use lap size quilts, let me know. We prefer to donate as close to home as possible although many of our quilts do go to Duluth.
When I was growing up, we didn’t have a camera for many years. When we did have a camera, we seldom took pictures. The film had to be brought somewhere to be developed and they were in black and white. But, they were able to be saved and put into albums for later years to look at. Now, everyone takes pictures of everything, but they are either in their phone or posted on some site on the computer. But there are no copies to put into albums to look at later. Many are saved on their phone, but if the phone gets lost or broken, all the pictures are lost. I don’t know if today, with everyone taking pictures on their phone is better than when I was growing up and took few pictures. Of course, people tell me that I can always save them on my computer and then print them out when I want, but most of the pictures are only on Facebook for a short time, so if you don’t save them when you see them, you may not be able to find them again to do it later.
MARCIA SARVELA is a resident of Kettle River. To submit items for the column she can be reached by phone at 218-273-4045 or send a letter at P O Box 175, Kettle River, MN 55757
