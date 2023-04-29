Some might say the easiest solution is to just give the bus drivers more money, more time and better insurance.
True enough. Bus drivers are required to have eight hours of yearly training, submit to a drug and alcohol screening, pass a DOT physical, drive in all types of road and weather conditions and are responsible for getting your kids to and from school safely. They deserve better pay.
But where does the money come from? Do you cut teachers, sports and staff? Schools get their funding from tax dollars and a crazy formula that is outdated and is mainly based off of enrollment. So that will not work.
Another solution is contracted bus services.
Depending on the contractor, the district could lose the power to have a say in who drives because the contractor purchases the equipment and handles everything. Schools just take the complaints if the contractor is not doing the job.
Recently, a few contractors pulled out mid school year and left the districts without buses or drivers. Is that what we want?
What if the transportation departments from Barnum, Moose Lake and Willow River combined. Our districts share staff, why not transportation? I am not saying we change our name to the BMW Roadsters, just share services to help with the driver shortages.
The schools should set aside politics, past history, be flexible and willing to change for the kids.
What other solutions do we have when one or all districts runs out of drivers?
Rather than saying no, let’s say maybe.
Why can’t all three districts have the same school calendar or the two schools that share sports have similar school calendars?
Does it matter if your kids get picked up by a Willow River, Barnum or Moose Lake bus and brought to a game or to school?
Ask the athletes.
We can either take another district’s bus to our game or cancel our game. What do you think their decision would be?
We are just looking for solutions to a problem that is getting worse and worse each year. Why not explore other options? If it doesn’t work we can go back.
Without bus drivers and van drivers it falls on you, the parents, to drive.
Tell your elected school board officials to work together to help the situation or we can continue to work separately and hope that we get enough drivers to continue to have a school in our community. Let’s set aside our differences and have a discussion on how we can make it work.
It’s as simple as that.
Nathan Berg
Transportation Supervisor ISD 577 Willow River Area School.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.