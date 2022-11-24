few years ago, I presided over a very difficult homicide case. An intruder forced his way into a home and struck an elderly man in the head with a bottle. The elderly man died several days later. After the intruder was apprehended and eventually pled guilty, I listened as the victim’s family members spoke about their tragic loss at the sentencing hearing. The community was outraged at such a senseless act.
You know what was funny about that case? Absolutely nothing.
That case was on my mind when the news broke about another attack on an elderly man, struck in the head with a hammer by an intruder in his home. That man was in the hospital with a fractured skull.
You know what was funny about that attack? Again, absolutely nothing.
Yet, in the aftermath of that attack, I saw more than a few truly tasteless jokes about it, some of them posted by elected officials or other public figures. Other people spread rumors online that the victim was engaged in illegal activity and brought the attack on himself, even though there was absolutely no evidence to support such speculation.
The difference between the two cases is the second elderly man is married to the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.
No matter what your politics are, we should all be able to agree that this was a horrific and senseless act of violence. No matter how dark your sense of humor is—and mine is plenty dark—there is nothing funny about what happened to this man. The lack of compassion and empathy some of these people displayed was nothing short of appalling.
The investigation into the attack is ongoing, but from the reports so far, it appears that the intruder was politically motivated, looking to do harm to the Speaker. As a society, we have to draw a bright line here: political disagreement cannot be a justification for violence.
The divisions in our country are as sharp as any time I can recall in my lifetime. The current rhetoric of our politics too often embraces the language of violence. Sooner or later, the talk becomes action, and people get hurt. Making jokes or justifications about the attack at the Speaker’s home only serves to normalize violence as a response to these differences.
As a judge, I obviously have a personal interest in this subject. Judges can often be the target of threats, and occasionally violence, even during the best of times. Our rulings make lots of people unhappy. But it is getting much worse. A 2021 story on the CBS news program “60 Minutes” reported that threats against Federal judges had increased 400% in the last five years. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/federal-judge-threats-attack-60-minutes-2021-05-30/.
The ability to criticize public officials is an important right in a free society. But that criticism cannot cross into advocating violence. Government officials should be able to do their jobs without fearing for their own safety or that of their families.
