A tale of two schools
It was the best of schools. It was the worst of schools.
Micheal went to the best of schools. He had the finest teacher who cared about what she was teaching and to whom she was teaching.
Jonathan went to the worst of schools. The teacher was boring and did nothing in class.
Micheal’s school had a wonderful principal who became involved with the children and their families and saw that the school was well run.
Jonathan’s principal was an annoying fellow who consistently badgered the parents about poor attendance, repeated lateness and lack of preparation for class.
Micheal’s school was modern. They offered assemblies, family programs, music, videos, and more to keep the program up to date.
Jonathan’s school was old fashioned. They expected the students to learn history, geography, English and math and do homework.
Micheal’s parents spoke with the school frequently to check on his program and sign him up for some of the extra programs they were offered.
The school spoke with Jonathan’s parents frequently to discuss his poor behavior and lack of progress.
When a special program was to be given, Micheal’s parents asked how many parts in the program he could do.
Jonathan’s parents asked if he had to recite something, because after all, “your school never taught him to read.”
Micheal went to the best of schools; Jonathan went to the worst of schools.
Micheal and Jonathan were in the same class!
This tale by an anonymous author was making the rounds of school bulletins. Its message requires no further comment. The schools are trying their best; please support their efforts to give your child a quality school experience.
The community lost a great man on Monday, Sept. 5, when Howard Eskuri passed away. He was the Kalavala Township clerk, a member of the Kettle River American Legion and was the deacon of the Leonard Cemetery. He will be missed by many friends and relatives.
When leaving a card for the family at a funeral, it helps the family if you include your address and phone number when they try to send out thank you cards.
There will be a Ma & Pa Kettle Days planning meeting on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. at the Kettle River Senior Center. We need ideas for upcoming events and ideas for next year’s festival. Come to the meeting and bring ideas. We need people who want the Ma & Pa Kettle Days organization to continue to come to this meeting.
Hopefully we will have another crowd attending the Finnish Luncheon at noon Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Kettle River senior center. The last Finnish Luncheon for the season is October 18. We will be saying good bye and safe travels for all our snowbirds.
Quilting at Holy Trinity is every Wednesday from 9 a.m. until noon unless the weather is bad. You do not have to be a member of Holy Trinity to join us as most of the quilts we make are donated to various charities. Donations of new cotton fabric is appreciated. Items for donation can be brought to the church during our quilting time or brought to me.
MARCIA SARVELA is a resident of Kettle River. To submit items for the column call 218-273-4045 or send a letter at P O Box 175, Kettle River, MN 55757
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.