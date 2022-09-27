My grandmother used to say “Don’t feed a stray cat unless you want it to be yours to feed.” I found myself saying that to several people in the last month. I was driving through Barnum about a month ago and saw a guy at the four way stop with a sign that said that he needed money for his family. It also said God Bless you. A woman and a kid in a stroller were sitting on the corner on the sidewalk next to him. My first reaction was to say “Well, then you better get a job.” Maybe I am heartless or maybe it’s that I was taught that your life is what you make of it. As I was driving by he extended his finger…you know the one. So, I said, “Yep, he really wants God to Bless me.” When I got back to Willow River I was telling my friends about this and how I thought I had seen everything now. Panhandlers are not something we see much in this community. Usually because the people in this community are hardworking and responsible. Or if you have an issue and have children, the county has services that help you or you have family that helps. One of my friends told me that a few weeks before that those people were in Willow River at the four way stop doing the same thing. One of the nice ladies that was listening said she felt guilty not giving them some money. I told her they probably make more than she does. A while ago I was listening to 610 a.m. radio (Sound off with Brad Bennett) and he was talking about some of those panhandlers that you see in other states make hundreds of thousands of dollars a year. I thought “nice Minnesotans” would probably give them twice that much. Well, you know where my brain went. Flash forward to a couple of weeks ago. I find out there is a couple of homeless guys living around the city. They are living in their cars. There is also a homeless couple living out at McCormick Lake (third lake) near the public access. Usually the homeless are without a good living situation for reasons of either addiction or mental illness or both. I do feel sympathy for their problem, but I do not feel that we should enable them either. When you have someone with an addiction or mental illness issue you are told not to enable them so that they hit rock bottom and want to get help. But what if they don’t want help? Should we feel guilty about not giving them rides or food or money? No. If they want to go get help with their addictions and ask for help then there is enough help out there for them that we already pay tax money for. And if someone is just lazy and doesn’t want to work then it is not my problem as far as I see it. I’m not feeding any stray cats.
Beckie and John will be flushing fire hydrants on Oct. 1 through 15. So free car washes in Willow River…ha ha.
