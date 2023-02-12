Q
uilting at Holy Trinity is from 9 a.m. until noon every Wednesday.
Q
The next Kettle River city council meeting is at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the Kettle River Senior Center. Everyone is encouraged to attend the meetings.
While I was visiting New Bern, in 1958, I went into town. It was my first experience with a language barrier.
I stopped to get a sweet roll. However, I could not get the clerk to understand what I wanted. I asked for a Danish, she had no idea what I wanted. I gave several different words, but again, no idea what I was asking.
I later learned that I was supposed to ask for a sticky bun. I also wanted some pop. Again, the wrong word, she then asked if I wanted a soda. Where I came from, a soda was like a root beer float with ice cream. So, I finally said I would have a soda. She brought me a glass of pop.
I asked for an ice cube and the person looked at me as if I was crazy. They had no idea what an ice cube was. There you had to ask for a chunk of ice. When I asked for iced tea at a drive in restaurant, the car next to us asked what part of the north I was from. I never did find out how to ask for iced tea.
Also, while there, John and I went to visit his sister a few miles away. She asked me if we would watch her three children while she went to the store.
While she was gone, the phone rang so I answered it. When she came back, I told her one of her neighbors had called but didn’t leave her name. She asked, “did she have an accent?” Now being from the north, everyone in the south had an accent to me. I said, “yes.”
She laughed and said it was her neighbor from Georgia and they have such an accent you can barely understand them. I nearly fell down laughing.
MARCIA SARVELA is a resident of Kettle River. To submit items for the column she can be reached by phone at 218-273-4045 or send a letter at P O Box 175, Kettle River, MN 55757
