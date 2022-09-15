Our sympathy goes out to several families this week as they have experienced the passing of family members.
Ramona Darlene Steffer, 89, of Cromwell, passed away peacefully on Aug. 30, 2022. She was born in Brooten on Sept. 23, 1932. A graveside service will be held later in Fairview Cemetery in Tamarack.
Logan Allen Ward, 15, was a beloved son, brother, and nephew who left this world suddenly and tragically on Aug. 24, 2022.
Carol Arlene Trevena, 86, of Esko passed away on Sept. 8, 2022, in Cloquet. You may remember Carol as she spent many hours at the Country Inn Café in Cromwell when her daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Rick Aho owned it.
Yvonne Alice Davis, age 90, of Cloquet, died Sept. 1, 2022. Yvonne was born Sept. 23, 1931, in Duluth. Memorials in honor of Yvonne may be directed to your local food shelf.
There is an ongoing clothing drive for new or gently used /winter attire for the local school or wherever needed. Items can be dropped off at the Bethany Lutheran Church Cromwell. Thank you for your donations!
Last week’s riddle: Guess the next three letters in the series G-T-N-T-L. Answer: I-T-S. The complete sequence is the first letter of every word in the sentence.
This week’s Riddle: In my hand, I have two U. S. coins. Together, they total 30 cents. One isn’t a nickel. What are the coins?
That’s all the news from “The Edge of Wright”. Have a great week and hope School has started off well for all our area students and staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.