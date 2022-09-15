Our sympathy goes out to several families this week as they have experienced the passing of family members. 

 Ramona Darlene Steffer, 89, of Cromwell, passed away peacefully on Aug. 30, 2022.  She was born in Brooten on Sept. 23, 1932.  A graveside service will be held later in Fairview Cemetery in Tamarack.

