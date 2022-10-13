Question: My granddaughter had a project where she was trying to locate the license plates from all the different states. In our effort to help her we noticed that many license plates have a frame around them that obscures the actual state and only the numbers and letters are visible. Also we saw many license plates that have a type of shade over it. If police are provided a license number of a hit-and-run car but the person doesn’t see what the state the car is from, are they still able to identify the car? Is it legal to have something masking or obscuring part of the license plate information?

 Answer: Minnesota law states that the license plates cannot be obstructed and lays out how license plate registration is to be displayed. You can have a license plate frame but it cannot obstruct the needed information.

