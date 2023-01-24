I bet I’ve said the following sentence at least a thousand times: “We are so blessed to live in such a giving community.”
I mean every word of it. I have lived in many different places and this is an unusual place in that way. We have many non-profit groups in the area that give to so many things that impact our community.
One example is the sign on the Willow River Fire/City Hall. I’m sure if you have driven past it you noticed. It is a great thing for our community.
One of the groups that we can thank for that is the Willow River Commercial Club. They really supported this wonderful sign that helps inform our community. We can also thank them for giving to many groups and events.
For example, Willow River School Trap League as well as other Willow River School groups, Willow River Community Club events (Fun with Santa and the Easter Bunny, etc.). Other non-profit groups in our area have also been very generous in the past and gives to many events and groups. They also deserve a great big thanks for all the times they have given and made this the best place to live.
Some of the other non-profits that need a thanks are (sorry if I left anyone out…it was unintentional.): The American Legion Posts #361 (Hanson-Anderson Post), #163 (Popek-Kostecky), The Weed and Feed Gals ( garden club), the Sturgeon Lake Lions Club, The Willow River Community Club, Northern Pine Riders, and of course once again the Willow River Commercial Club.
Thanks to others that I do not have listed as well. I am sure there are more. You all make this a wonderful, generous place to live. Please thank any members of these groups that you know.
Willow River School: Parent-Teacher Conferences will be held Feb. 21 and 23, 2023. Mark that on the calendar.
Welcome to Britney Marudas. She is the new due process administrative assistant. She grew up and graduated at Willow River School.
The “Hat Day” fundraiser at the school raised $700 for a family in need. Even our students are learning generosity at our school. Thanks kids.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.