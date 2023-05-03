Since the 2022 election, Minnesota’s Democrats have taken full advantage of their majority in both houses. The latest effort is to strike language from Minnesota statutes that are “anti-pedophile.” To counter this move, Republicans plan to introduce an amendment to clarify that adults with “a physical or sexual attachment to children” are not a protected class under the Human Rights Act. Simply put, Republicans insist that Minnesota law must protect children from the advances of pedophiles.
Besides this battle, Democrats are working to make Minnesota a sanctuary state for children and young people who are gender confused along with the “doctors” who practice surgical and chemical mutilation on them. According to the governor they are to be protected and welcomed in Minnesota.
Tim Walz, on March 8, signed an executive order that sought to protect LGBTQ access to transgender healthcare, including those from other states. “We want every Minnesotan to grow up feeling safe, valued, protected, celebrated, and free to exist as their authentic versions of themselves,” he said. “Protecting and supporting access to gender-affirming health care is essential to being a welcoming and supportive state.”
Walz actions show he and his party want Minnesota’s laws to protect those who destroy children who are gender confused and also to protect pedophiles who wish to carry on physical or sexual attachments to children.
Our children and grandchildren are seen as easy prey by our “lawmakers” but we need to stand between them and these depraved people.
Sherida Nett
Kettle River
