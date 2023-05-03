Dear Editor:

Since the 2022 election, Minnesota’s Democrats have taken full advantage of their majority in both houses. The latest effort is to strike language from Minnesota statutes that are “anti-pedophile.” To counter this move, Republicans plan to introduce an amendment to clarify that adults with “a physical or sexual attachment to children” are not a protected class under the Human Rights Act. Simply put, Republicans insist that Minnesota law must protect children from the advances of pedophiles.

